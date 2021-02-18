Healing democracy is within each of us

Our democracy is in serious peril. Donald Trump's mental disorder causing total focus on 'the self' is a root cause. His public expressions loudly blaming others for his own mistakes has resonated with millions delighted with this way of thinking. This formed "The Trump Base".

Blaming others is common in humans. But we see what happens when you have a president preaching this. Just look at the effects of this in the many public displays of violent behavior.

We are constantly hearing news reports analyzing the great divide in our nation. But we did, as a people, elect Trump to the White House. And Donald Trump has not changed who and what he is from before he was elected right on through his presidency.

Will we get back to being a democratically operating two-party system? A real problem exists. We presently have many elected Republican members of Congress that are ruled by fear. They fear Trump's continuing grip on his large base and the voting power of that base.

The ultimate answer for healing our democracy resides within each of us. It depends upon how we think. Our thinking leads to our actions, and hopefully to voting.