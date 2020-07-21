Health agencies are best source

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a retired epidemiologist, Washington State Department of Health. Once upon a time there was a close and productive relationship of state, local health departments and citizens with the federal government. Not anymore.

There is still no national COVID-19 plan. The federal response is a disaster. People are rightly confused about which sources of information are correct. It is simple. Disregard any information from the White House. Their press secretary seems at home promoting fake science and the president’s falsehoods. Skip the Fox talking heads. Chris Wallace is OK.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the NIH remains the best source public of information. Has he made mistakes? Yes, but he admits and corrects them and is always open to new verifiable facts. Does he have an alternative agenda? No. He is not trying to get re-elected. Donald Trump routinely tries to discredit him; that is, to discredit the truth.

Your best sources (not perfect) of information are the local and state health departments. The governor can be trusted. Remember, like all health departments they are underfunded, understaffed and human. Be patient. Let them deal with the crosstalk.

Use the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard; no spin, just what is known with acceptable assurance.