“Health care divisive for Dems” (headline in Friday’s Missoulian) makes it sound like the heated debates that we heard this week about health care were a bad thing. I disagree!
I think the discussions among the Democratic presidential candidates were a very good thing. I was glad to hear from men and women who have worried about health care in our country, studied its successes and failures, and developed strategies to make it better.
I hope their work will lead Democrats to include a sound strategy for improved health care in their 2020 platform. Even better, I hope discussions like this will lead Congress to develop laws that improve health care — laws in which the needs of the people, present and future, take precedence over party loyalties.
Democracy works best in an environment of diversity — where lots of informed opinions are used to shape policy and law. Democracy fails in an environment where lawmakers don’t bother to become informed or debate, but instead follow the person with the most power or the loudest voice.
Jane Kapler Smith,
Missoula