Health care is a top concern for US House candidate Williams

A primary election is coming soon. Kathleen Williams, top-ranking Montana Democrat, is running for U.S. House in D.C.

Williams is back after a hard campaign in 2018.

Health care in the U.S. is one of her biggest concerns. She will:

1. Fight for women to retain the rights to make all of their own health choices without government or religious interference.

2. She would like to see a law which would allow all people 55 and older to “buy” into the Medicare system, which would lower the costs for all who use Medicare.

3. Advancing the production and viability of generic drugs to make them more affordable for all.

4. Stop rewarding the health care system for the “amount” of unnecessary care, which is often provided with outside incentives, and instead reward for “quality of care.”

5. Increase patient options (aging in place, at home). Pay family caregivers, who quit paying jobs to care for family. Include this patient option: dying at home with family, which most doctors choose for themselves.

6. Advance preventive care to improve all lives.

Kathleen Williams for the U.S. House of Representatives.