Health care systems in other countries perform more efficiently

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is a startling aspect that most other industrialized nations in the world have health care systems that manage to get higher quality outcomes for a small fraction of what Americans pay. Incidentally, they have managed the COVID-19 pandemic better as well.

The high-performing countries like Taiwan, for instance, with their single-payer health care system is worth looking at and taking notice. These countries usually begin their debate on health reform by endorsing the ethical principle of social solidarity. The U.S. is different because it has never been able to reach any consensus on moral and ethical grounds that health care is a human right and provide federally financed health care insurance for all Americans.

Other countries provide generous benefits for their entire population. These countries have no surprise medical bills or price discrimination where hospitals charge vastly different amounts for identical services. Even though they do have hospital mergers, but the mergers expand the market share of acquiring hospitals.