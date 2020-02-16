Health costs rising as drug industry profits

There is a lot of talk about the high cost of health care. I wonder who is benefiting from that?

I recently refilled as prescription at my pharmacy. My co-pay went up 25% since the last time. My health insurance company had an income of $945 million last year, a 9% increase over the previous year. The pharmaceutical company that manufactured the drug had an income of $683 million last year, a 1% increase, and they paid their shareholders 62 cents per share. Why am I paying more?

What political party has a plan that helps the middle income, not the wealthy? Should health care be a for-profit business? Or is this what the wealthy do for fun?

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

