Health Department must do its job

What’s up with our Health Department? We have the worst health crisis in over a century. Montanans are dying; the epidemic is spiking, the state is opening up to tourists from all over the country and beyond; the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that folks wear masks when in public spaces but our own health department doesn’t think that masks should be required for folks shopping in local supermarkets.

We have lots of older Missoulians and folks recovering from cancer and other diseases which put them in high-risk categories. They have to shop for food at least once a week to survive. These individuals should count and shouldn’t be exposed to other people who may not be so responsible. This isn’t a political issue, it’s a health issue and your job is to protect us. Director Leahy, do your job or resign and let someone else make the tough decisions.