Health department tried to whitewash motel findings

After reading the Missoula City-County Health Department's attempted whitewash article about vermin-infested rooms at the Sleepy Inn motel, I hurried downstairs to check a room that has been closed all winter to save energy by not heating.
I guess I am fortunate, as it doesn't look as if an exterminator is in my future. That being said, how long does the spokesperson dare leave a place of abode for a vacation, meeting, cruise or other reason? Just think of all the crawlies.
According to the health department, I bet property brokers/managers absolutely dread showing a listing that has been unoccupied. Do the spokesperson and brokers have pest control services on retainer and notify them just like you would stop delivery of the Missoulian or the mail? The structure could then be scheduled to be dis-infested of wildlife before the return or showing date.
Isn't it more likely that the little critters have to be there, in hiding, in the first place? I will admit that it was a smooth glossing over of a serious problem. Too bad it didn't work.
Greg J. Houska,
Missoula
