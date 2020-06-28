Health Department's agenda

The Missoula City-County Health department in their infinite hypocrisy, seems to have an agenda-driven rule package for the residents of our county. 1) Big box stores can have an infinite number of people in their stores at any given time (including out of state travelers). 2) Local residents cannot partake in any sporting events even though all protocols from the Health Department were met. The reasoning is because they can't track any of the out-of-county people. Huh? 3) You can have a protest of unlimited numbers, with absolutely no regard to rules concerning public gathering and COVID-19, because it's labeled a "protest." On my last trip to Walmart, I was within 18 inches of at least 70 people, no one in any of these stores stays 6 feet from anything except in the checkout lines. In my line of reasoning, you are either pregnant or you are not. But by Health Department standards, it depends on the label applied to your event. Maybe the next baseball tourney should be a protest for the ethical treatment of umpires.