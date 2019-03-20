Have you ever been told that a medical test, procedure or medication needed prior-authorization from your health insurance company? In today’s health insurance environment, prior authorizations are business as usual.
I question the real value of prior authorizations. Even while working as a medical director at an insurance company, I have not seen good data to justify reasoning typically given for prior authorization. If you ask the physicians, they will say with some insurance companies, it is winning by attrition, meaning that the more hoops and hassles there are to get something approved, the more likely the insurance company won’t have to cover that service.
House Bill 555 is one step toward establishing minimum performance standards for health insurance prior authorizations, requiring an authorization turnaround time requirement of five business days.
As physicians and healthcare organizations, we are making great strides on creating transparency about the value of healthcare services we deliver. It’s the right thing to do and we are committed to high value care and the health of our communities. We need the same transparency from health insurance companies.
Dr. Jonathan Griffin,
president,
Montana Medical Association,
Helena