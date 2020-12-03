Health officials working hard

This is a shout-out of thanks and respect to our city-county health department.
Last week a family member developed worrisome symptoms. We called the hotline, a nurse decided it warranted a test and got us in that same day, at the drive-through facility on Flynn Lane. Everyone was polite and efficient as could be, although this was late Friday and they must have been worn out. The whole thing took about five minutes. We got the results in just 72 hours (mercifully, negative).
Every step brought home the realization that these are highly competent people, and they put a lot of hard work and planning into providing that safety net.
Neil McMahon,
Missoula
