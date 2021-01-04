Health providers should get funding

The Affordable Care Act is, in reality, the Affordable Insurance Act.

The ACA has cost taxpayers billions of federal tax dollars, as well as billions of individual dollars spent in support of corporate insurance companies. These dollars do not go directly to health care providers such as doctors, nurses, hospitals and other facilities, but rather are paid to support the insurance agencies who in turn negotiate with health care givers and facilities to determine rates, services and coverage.

Millions of working class people who were not covered by their employers or the government insurance plans were forced to pay exorbitant out-of-pocket costs for an insurance policy or the government would penalize them with fines and threats.

Fortunately, the Trump administration repealed the part of the ACA that placed this unconstitutional burden upon the working class. It is obvious that the insurance corporations had the Obama administration in their pocket when we were sold this "bill of goods."

A true ACA would take the billions of dollars that the government is paying to corporate insurance and apply it directly to the health care givers. They would negotiate reasonable rates for health care services and make a common health care service available to all Americans.