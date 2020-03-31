Health workers need safe spaces

Our health-care workers are about to be slammed and they are the front line to saving our lives. Many of them around the county are now moving into tents, RVs, hotels, etc., in order not to infect their family members.
Here in Montana, if you are a family member of a health-care worker, one thing that you can do is to take this time to build a safe space for them where they can crash and keep family members safe. Provide them with sustenance and healing, and physical distance.
If you do not have that option, perhaps a kindly neighbor has an RV, cabin or tool shed that can be converted to a warm and loving space.
Let's think ahead of the curve and protect our medical warriors: our EMTs, firefighters,orderlies, nurses, aides and doctors. Thank you to those good people for all their efforts in caring for us.
Rosanne E. Davis,
Missoula
