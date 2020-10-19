 Skip to main content
Healthcare is a right

Healthcare is a right

The Republican Party has voted 70 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act. They have failed. Trump has repeatedly said that he has a healthcare plan that is better, cheaper and protects preexisting conditions. He has said he will reveal it 'in two weeks'. He hasn't. 62% of Americans support the ACA.

The reason that the Republicans can continue down this path is that any American who is sick or injured can go to an ER and received treatment. Uninsured patients cause medical costs to skyrocket for the rest of us. If the Republicans are set on repealing the ACA then they also have to pass laws prohibiting any ER treatment for people unless they have insurance or cash. Republicans have not had consequences for their actions. Once untreated patients are dying in hospital parking lots, then maybe all Americans will wise up and vote out anyone with an R by their name. Voting against the ACA just means people won't get care or, if they do, you and I will pay for it. The republicans have skated by on this issue for too long. Vote them out. Healthcare is a right.

Jo Jones,

Missoula

