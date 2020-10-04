Healthcare is important

Steve Bullock worked to pass and reauthorize Medicaid expansion in Montana which expanded healthcare to more than 90,000 Montanans. Governor Bullock invested in Montana’s mental health system and increased access to telemedicine. Steve Bullock believes we need to build on the successes of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Steve Daines voted consistently against the ACA, which was a vote to deny healthcare at affordable prices to thousands of Montanans. Daines voted to deny healthcare at affordable prices to Montanans with pre-existing conditions. He voted against Medicaid expansion that supports thousands of Montanans and supports our rural hospitals facing severe financial circumstances.

Daines supports a lawsuit before the Supreme Court that would invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act. Daines supports confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election, which is an additional vote against improved healthcare through the ACA when the court hears the lawsuit (to invalidate the ACA) on Nov. 10.

Steve Bullock’s and Daines’ records on healthcare are dramatically different. Vote for access to healthcare at affordable prices. Vote for Montana’s rural hospitals. Vote for Steve Bullock for Senate.

Ron de Yong

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0