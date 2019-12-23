KPAX News now has a story re: Bitteroot College desiring to sever control by the University of Montana. Hooray!
Years ago, folks of the Bitterroot Valley moved for a community college at Hamilton, but were torpedoed by one vote on a Montana legislative committee, due to pressure from George Dennison, then UM president, and local sympathizers.
It's heartening that Bitterrooters are once again pressing for separation from UM governance. Missoula College should not be far behind, nor any other two-year program in Montana in the state system.
All Montana students should have access to two-year programs, including programs to prepare students for transfer, not only to UM, but any other school they desire.
You have free articles remaining.
Montana two-year schools would also be much better off if they had their own commissioner, separate from the universities, under the Board of Regents.
David Werner,
Henderson, Nevada