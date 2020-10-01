Heartfelt thanks for rejecting rezoning

Many huckleberries to City Council members Jordon Hess, Gwen Jones, Amber Sherrill, Heidi West, Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra and John Contos for voting down Grant Creek rezoning. Thank you for considering the safety of Grant Creek residents and not the greed of developer Ken Ault.

Many chokecherries to council members Byron von Lossberg, Heather Harp, Julie Merritt, Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka for voting in favor. This was not going to be affordable housing. Ken Ault had already said this would be at market value. A three-bedroom apartment was going to cost $1,200 or more a month plus some utilities.

The original zoning for 494 residential units will double Grant Creek's population. New zoning would have tripled the population at an already congested area. Even with the new left lane open traffic still backs up to the Elk Foundation and sometimes down to Prospect's exit. Grant Creek is a narrow two lane road no curbs and one way in and out. A fire evacuation response of 45 minutes to one hour is not enough time for upper Grant Creek to get out safely.

My heartfelt thanks to all council members who voted no, who put Grant Creek citizens first.

Kay Hartman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0