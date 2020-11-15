 Skip to main content
Heavy-handed laws bring divisiveness

The Missoulian, Nov. 12 letter by Kim Yaged shows how much fear has been ginned up by politicians and the lapdog press. She asks for enforcement of political administrative proclamations that currently do not exist in federal, state or municipal code.

Would we want our mayor, governor or president to proclaim all those who wish to be isolated from others in public wear a red armband? Of course not, as there is no law or public outcry to enforce such a measure. Many say mask mandates are unconstitutional because there is not legislative law mandating when and how a mask should be worn.

As a society, we need to treat others as we wish to be treated, so we generally abide by wearing a mask when necessary. Heavy-handed laws do not usually work and only bring divisiveness and fear. Montanans who wear a mask in crowded places do so because that is the Montana way of treating your neighbor.

Bill Murray,

Missoula

