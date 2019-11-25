In revisiting a turn-of-the-century book, "A Hidden Wholeness," I was struck by how eloquently Parker Palmer speaks to where we are as a people right now.
He opens with this: "There was a time when farmers on the Great Plains, at the first sign of a blizzard, ran a rope from the back door out to the barn. Today we live in a blizzard of another sort. It swirls around us as economic injustice, ecological ruin, physical and spiritual violence, and their inevitable outcome, war."
Palmer continues: "We all know stories of people who have wandered off into this madness and have been separated from their own souls, losing their moral bearings and even their mortal lives."
This blizzard, "the separation from my soul," became an important concept to me. I sought help. I found the rope. My mind-changing teachings have taught me that my soul-level power includes things like listening, group harmony, cooperation, sharing and a reverence for life. This, I believe, is our true and authentic power.
You have free articles remaining.
Palmer's book is not that different from many teachings which focus on mind-training towards achieving the healing power of our soul-level thinking, speaking and behavior.
It would seem, especially in our nation's life today, that we individually need to heed the messages from our soul. For each of us there is a method to seek and use in moving to soul-level living. This I believe.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula