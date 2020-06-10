Helicopter landing in wilderness should be prosecuted to fullest extent

Helicopter landing in wilderness should be prosecuted to fullest extent

Helicopters should not land in our protected wilderness areas.

The USDA Forest Service has been notified that a helicopter landed in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area on May 16. The pilot and passenger should be prosecuted to the fullest.

The wilderness system provides refuge to our native wildlife such as bears, lynx, wolverines, moose, mountain goats and bighorn sheep.

Kathleen Griswold,

Hamilton

