Hellgate HS Band now halfway to goal

Last fall, the Hellgate High School Band program started fundraising to replace their ancient food trailer used at the Missoula County Fair. For decades, students and parents have worked shifts at the trailer, selling the ever popular fry bread, to raise money to finance the biannual Hellgate High School Band trips. But after many years of use, the trailer had run its useful life and the Band program needs a new trailer.

After the Missoulian ran an article on this fundraising project in November, the community responded enthusiastically. Thank you, Missoula, as we are now halfway to our goal! With a successful spring fundraising effort, we hope to field a new fry bread trailer this summer at the fair.

Not only current parents, but many Hellgate Band alumni, alumni families, local businesses and other supporters of the Hellgate Band program donated. Thank you to all — and thank you for celebrating our kids, their music and our community.

Leon Slater,

Liz Shoen-Slater,