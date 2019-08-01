{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

From DNA testing, it is apparent that I am mostly of southern German descent; my "tribe" is in Europe.

There are listed 11 indigenous languages of the people of Montana that were in the area prior to white settlement. I decided to try to learn "hello" and "goodbye" in all of these languages. I have roughly researched this, but have not memorized them as of yet, and was unable to find a form of "goodbye" in two little-spoken tongues. Here they are:

Assiniboine: (Hello), Hau! (pronounced "how"); (see you later), ‘ho-w, huci ma ga cadn’.

Blackfeet: (Hello) Oki! (pronounced "oh-kee"); (go home), waahkayi.

Dakota Sioux: (Hello) Hau! (pronounced "how"); (good day), Aŋpetu waŝte.

Cheyenne: (Hello), Haáhe! (pronounced "hah-heh"); (goodbye), Nė-sta-évȧ-hóse-vóomȧtse.

Chippewa: (Hello) Boozhoo! (pronounced "boo-zhoo"); (see you later), Giga-waabamin naagaj.

Cree: (Hello) Tansi! (pronounced "tahn-see"); (I will see you again), Kitiwam asimina kawapamitan.

Crow: (Hello) Kaheé! (pronounced "kah-hay"); (goodbye), Deawagawik.

Gros Ventre: (Hello) Wahey! (pronounced "wah-hay").

Kootenai: (Hello), Kisuk Kiyukyit! (pronounced "kee-sook kih-yoo-kyit").

Salish (Flathead), (Hello) ‘A! (pronounced "ah"); (see you later), nem eł wičtmncn.

Shoshone: (Hello) Behne! (pronounced "buh-nuh"); (goodbye), abisha'i.

German (my tribe): (Hello) Guten tag; (goodbye) Auf wiefershen.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags