From DNA testing, it is apparent that I am mostly of southern German descent; my "tribe" is in Europe.
There are listed 11 indigenous languages of the people of Montana that were in the area prior to white settlement. I decided to try to learn "hello" and "goodbye" in all of these languages. I have roughly researched this, but have not memorized them as of yet, and was unable to find a form of "goodbye" in two little-spoken tongues. Here they are:
Assiniboine: (Hello), Hau! (pronounced "how"); (see you later), ‘ho-w, huci ma ga cadn’.
Blackfeet: (Hello) Oki! (pronounced "oh-kee"); (go home), waahkayi.
Dakota Sioux: (Hello) Hau! (pronounced "how"); (good day), Aŋpetu waŝte.
Cheyenne: (Hello), Haáhe! (pronounced "hah-heh"); (goodbye), Nė-sta-évȧ-hóse-vóomȧtse.
Chippewa: (Hello) Boozhoo! (pronounced "boo-zhoo"); (see you later), Giga-waabamin naagaj.
Cree: (Hello) Tansi! (pronounced "tahn-see"); (I will see you again), Kitiwam asimina kawapamitan.
Crow: (Hello) Kaheé! (pronounced "kah-hay"); (goodbye), Deawagawik.
Gros Ventre: (Hello) Wahey! (pronounced "wah-hay").
Kootenai: (Hello), Kisuk Kiyukyit! (pronounced "kee-sook kih-yoo-kyit").
Salish (Flathead), (Hello) ‘A! (pronounced "ah"); (see you later), nem eł wičtmncn.
Shoshone: (Hello) Behne! (pronounced "buh-nuh"); (goodbye), abisha'i.
German (my tribe): (Hello) Guten tag; (goodbye) Auf wiefershen.
