Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Letter

I just returned from the Helmville Rodeo. I stood in silent prayer with several hundred people; every single person there stood with their hand over their heart as some little gal with the voice of a meadow lark sang our national anthem — while another one stood up on a barrel and did sign language for the audience.

The tears that ran down my cheeks made me a proud man. I shall watch the NFL no more forever.

Thank you God, thank you America, and thank you Helmville, Montana.

Larry Dillree,

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ovando

1
0
0
0
1
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags