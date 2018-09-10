I just returned from the Helmville Rodeo. I stood in silent prayer with several hundred people; every single person there stood with their hand over their heart as some little gal with the voice of a meadow lark sang our national anthem — while another one stood up on a barrel and did sign language for the audience.
The tears that ran down my cheeks made me a proud man. I shall watch the NFL no more forever.
Thank you God, thank you America, and thank you Helmville, Montana.
Larry Dillree,
Ovando