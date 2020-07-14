Help finish job Bullock started

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I write to thank Governor Bullock for all he and his administration have done to manage the coronavirus pandemic. He has demonstrated strong, informed guidance during this health and economic crisis. During a catastrophe, steady leadership is a necessity — and that’s exactly what Governor Steve Bullock has provided for Montana citizens.

Governor Bullock took swift and measured steps to combat the virus before Montana even had a confirmed case, and we’ve benefited as a result. It’s no accident that we have done a much better job than our neighboring states in slowing the initial spread of the virus. It’s because Governor Bullock listened to public health experts instead of following the political winds.

That said, the governor can only do so much on his own. It is up to each of us to do our part to combat the spread of the virus and keep our family, friends and neighbors safe.

So, please wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay away from big gatherings. Follow all the advice of public health experts.

Governor Bullock got us off to a good start in dealing with COVID. It’s up to us to finish the job.

Betsy Wackernagel Bach,

Missoula

