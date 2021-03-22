Help protect women’s reproductive health

I am a 20-year-old woman, living in Missoula. Being a young woman is difficult, and to be completely honest it is exhausting. It is hard enough having to deal with gender expectations of beauty and personality, while also having to live in fear of walking alone or saying the wrong thing to someone. There are so many threats that I feel I need to protect myself from, it is upsetting I still need to fight against the government working to impose on my reproductive rights.