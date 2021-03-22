 Skip to main content
Help protect women's reproductive health

Help protect women's reproductive health

I am a 20-year-old woman, living in Missoula. Being a young woman is difficult, and to be completely honest it is exhausting. It is hard enough having to deal with gender expectations of beauty and personality, while also having to live in fear of walking alone or saying the wrong thing to someone. There are so many threats that I feel I need to protect myself from, it is upsetting I still need to fight against the government working to impose on my reproductive rights.

HB337 is attempting to give fertilized eggs the same rights as you have as a Montana citizen. This bill would ban legal access to safe abortions and potentially would outlaw many forms of birth control, including emergency contraception even during times of rape or incest.

Please help protect women’s reproductive health. I am asking that you join me and keep up to date on these bills, contact your legislators and call the governor, let them know that you believe women should have autonomy over their bodies.

Kennedy-Anne Marx,

Missoula

