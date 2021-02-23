Help schools in Native communities

There are many Indian (Native) reservations in each state, and most of them have extreme poverty and a trying time to keep their schools and students in the best of circumstances.

I know that St. Ann's in Belcourt, North Dakota, is one church. Their tribes are Metis and Chippewa. And there is Standing Rock in Fort Yates, North Dakota, and its tribe is probably Sioux, plus others. And St. Bonaventure in Thoreau, New Mexico. They are Navajos who have to buy water. Trucks deliver water to its schools. Can you imagine how we'd feel if our schools had to buy water?

It's time to start helping and making the feds help, too.

I forgot to name St. Labre in Ashland. Its school has countless graduates who have scholarships to VIP universities and the East Coast.

Federal employees have to give these schools help.

Anna Marie Clouse,

Missoula

