Help small businesses, not huge corporations

I spent my working years as a small-business owner. I never felt the stress that our small business owners must now be feeling. That stress will not be reduced by the infusion of a huge amount of money into the hands of huge corporations.

The Republican Congress wants to commit millions of dollars to an un-elected bureaucrat and allow him to distribute those taxpayer funds as he sees fit. Foreign-registered cruise lines and airlines that used previous bailout funds to buy back stock and enrich their board members and company officers do not deserve our money to further enrich themselves.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester stands for the support of American small business and workers struggling to survive without the capacity to access low interest loans. Demand that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines stand up for Montana small business, ranchers, farmers and workers.

Steve Harrington,

Missoula

