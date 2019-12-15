Our Missoula Rose Garden is a special addition to our Garden City.
This past summer was not the best weather for roses, however, with the help of many Missoula volunteers and the Parks Department, we had a lot of color with our roses.
We do have one problem. Someone or some persons are going into the garden and pruning the plants to about 6 inches in height. This is not the time of year to be pruning roses. Because we live in Zone 5, our roses are going to freeze and die back.
We need to leave the stems at least 24-36 inches above the ground. This allows the stems to freeze back 12-16 inches, however, the cold does not go down into the roots. Thus, our plants should survive until next spring.
If you see any persons pruning in the garden, please call 549-3538 or 544-0428, or approach the person and ask them to call us, or ask them not to prune in the garden.
Thank you for your help.
Ray and Tricia Waylett,
John and Judy Hoar,
Missoula