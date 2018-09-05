A resident of Missoula since 1930, I have seen a number of politicians. There is a tremendous amount of money being spent in Montana on our upcoming election. That’s a good thing, but I hope the voter will keep focused on a very simple result.
The Republican candidate may not be the person you wanted to win in the primary, but you need to hold your nose and vote for him now because sending another Democrat to Washington is just going to result in more obstruction, and blockage of any chance for a businessman to straighten out our congressional logjam. Congress isn’t likely to turn into an effective arm of our government unless Donald Trump is able to drain the swamp and get government working as our founders intended.
The Democrats want their power back and have blocked any meaningful reform. They have no program except to block everything he tries to do to make America great again. Stay focused if you want reform. Trump has already influenced some of the obstructionists from both parties to lose in other states. He sure has told us how he feels about U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Help him by voting.
Warren “Dite” Little,
Missoula