Thank you to Tom Bauer for capturing the spirit of the Never Forget Service on Sept. 11 in photographs this past Tuesday in your newspaper and website. The service was sponsored by the United Veterans Council of Missoula and Ravalli Counties. The 2,977 American flags were donated by the Missoula Exchange Club and the work of the services was donated by members of the UVC.
The UVC needs your help. Veterans with emergency food, shelter and gasoline needs are asking for our help in larger quantities than years past and our bank account to help them is down to about $200.
We provide this help 365 days a year. We are entering the hardest time of the year right now.
You can send your tax deductible donation to UVC by mailing or dropping off a check to UVC, 825 Ronan Street, Missoula, MT 59801. UVC gives Santa Socks at Christmas to 700 local veterans and boxes of food to needy veterans at Thanksgiving during the Thanksgiving Turkey Express. All this requires money.
Please help at any level of giving.
Susan Campbell Reneau,
United Veterans Council
of Missoula and Ravalli Counties,
Missoula