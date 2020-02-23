Helpful 'quotes' in election year

What follows are three quotations that may or may not be helpful in an election year.
“Great leaders insist on integrity from those around them. Petty tyrants and mobsters insist on personal loyalty instead.” — Greg Seltzer, disillusioned amateur Montana philosopher
“I can imagine no more comfortable frame of mind for the conduct of life than a humorous resignation.” — W. Somerset Maugham
“Quotations found on the internet are not always accurate.” — Abraham Lincoln
Greg Seltzer,
Hamilton