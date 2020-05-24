Here's a quick chicken dinner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Quick dinner." So proclaims the headline over Greg Patent's recipe for chicken and vegetables (May 20). I'm sure that if it's like most of Patent's recipes, it's delicious.

But with preparing a marinade from scratch, marinading chicken overnight, another half-hour of prep time followed by the baking time, "quick" it ain't.

You want a "quick" chicken meal? Try this: Cut up chicken. Put pieces into a paper bag. Add contents of a packet of "shake-and-bake." Shake. Place in pan. Bake.

Take two large potatoes. Poke each with a fork several times. Place in oven next to chicken. Bake 45 minutes to one hour. For vegetables, empty contents of one can of cream corn (any brand will do) into a pan. Heat for five minutes, and serve.

If you want to really embellish your meal, pour the cream corn over the buttered baked potato. (Hey, don't knock it unless you've tried it!)

Is this the healthiest of meals? Probably not, but I have been eating stuff like this for most of my 73 years, and I'm still around. And in these times, with so many folks now relying on food bank fare, my guess is recipes like this is what they are using.

Don Spritzer,

Missoula

