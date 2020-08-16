You have permission to edit this article.
Heroes of history refused to give up

Heroes of history refused to give up

I had to pinch myself out of a numb place to write this editorial. I have witnessed the volume turned up by the American public about the abuse, once again, of the institutions of America against people of color, layered on top of the distress over COVID-19.

How can we mobilize our politicians if protests and death leave them stalemated, unable to pass meaningful legislation for the people, not the large corporate interests that dominate their politics? At this time, the support net needs to be bigger than any one of us can hold; we need governing by wise people.

Shall I just give up that any meaningful change can happen for the common people historically dominated by the interests of power and money? My hope can only be looking to the heroes of history who refused to give up: suffragettes, parents of the disabled, leaders in the Civil Rights movement; common folk who found their voice and moved on it in small and significant ways.

If you are reading this, I know that you care, too. I implore you to not give up. Please vote this year; it may be the only way to make a difference.

Jeanette Stangl,

Missoula

