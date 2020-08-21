Hertz and Republicans don't want full voting participation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Hertz has misrepresented Montana's voting situation.

Governor Bullock has allowed counties to determine whether all mail voting is appropriate given their Covid-19 outbreak status and ability to safely open fully staffed polls. He hasn't issued an edict demanding all mail elections.

During a pandemic, leaders are expected to make decisions that benefit the health and safety of the public. Perhaps Mr. Hertz has excellent health and health care coverage and so doesn't appreciate how many of the rest of us feel about standing in long lines. He probably has better access to the polls than some of our more isolated citizens.

During our spring all mail primaries, we had an increase in participation by voters. Those of us who value democracy value that. Get out the Vote has been replaced by some politicians with Suppress the Vote. Guess which party has consistently lied about voter fraud, without being able to provide any significant evidence, while actively undermining the ability of poorer Americans to vote?

I trust my county will make a sane and safe decision on how to best conduct this election. Given President Trump's behavior, I don't trust that Mr. Hertz' party wants full participation by all citizens.

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

