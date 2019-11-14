In response to the (Nov. 1) guest column/campaign ad from Adam Hertz, I take issue with three points:
• Hertz, being that you provided your smiling photo proves that this was strictly a campaign ad for future consideration. You are also a real estate agent, so this is also an ad for your services. Shame on the Missoulian for allowing this to be posted with your picture.
• Your statement of the "gated" community was obviously over-the-top hyperbole. Again, as a future candidate and real estate agent, you are advertising fear to your constituents for the purpose of winning back your old House seat, which I believe you lost? Shameful fear mongering.
• Lastly, our crime and drug problems are the result of Missoula being a youthful city on a major west-east corridor. From Missoula to Kalispell and south to Hamilton makes us an easy junction. Our crime rate has nothing to do with our taxes and our population growth and the difficulties that naturally are associated with such an influx of humanity. It’s the result of Missoula being overwhelmingly beautiful and friendly.
And don’t forget, you are making your personal wealth selling houses to those arriving daily.
Shameful.
Jeffrey Brown,
Missoula