July 3, tis the 56th anniversary of the passing of Cliff Boyd Wurthen, superb history instructor at Missoula County High School. My mother took Wurthen’s world history class. He’s interred near my grandparents in Missoula Cemetery. Wurthen’s marker says he was born Jan. 30, 1899, and died July 3, 1963, and he was a U.S. Army private in World War I. He was a fanatic who read history books on Mineral Peak Lookout, which he manned as a summer job, northeast of town.
In the 1970s, all I had was a watered-down American history class at Sentinel High School. My old instructor says that the classes are even worse now than they were then.
I suspect that after Cliff Wurthen died, policy was corrupted to keep teenagers naïve and emphasize science, as they’d be easy to train with no compunctions to fight the commies in Vietnam. As were Achilles’ Myrmidons in the Trojan war. This harks of Adolf Hitler’s education system — brainwashing.
High school should be six years, including a two-year crash course in humanities, the sine-qua-non for an educated society. It’s a truism that an educated electorate votes at least an iota smarter.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula