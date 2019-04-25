As a healthcare provider, I am constantly amazed at how the internet is transforming not only health care but also the access to information for my patients. That is why access to high-speed broadband is so important.
Telemedicine services allow patients to receive world-class specialist care via videoconferencing, often without even leaving town. Internet-connected monitors allow light-speed transfer of vital signs and other data that can sometimes determine the difference between life and death.
The expansion of telemedicine services couldn’t be timed better given shifts in Montana’s demographics. Our state’s population is forecast to become the fifth oldest in the nation by 2030. Meantime, more than 76 percent of Montanans now live outside of metropolitan counties — the highest percentage of any state in the nation.
But thanks to advances in telemedicine, quality health care has never been more readily available when it’s needed. Now we need to make sure our access to broadband ensures that these services are available to all Montanans.
Senate Bill 239 will help make that happen. I urge Gov. Steve Bullock to sign SB 239 into law, to help spur broadband deployment in Montana.
Linda Waring,
Bozeman