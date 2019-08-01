My friend and former colleague Brian Sharkey, in his July 29 letter to the editor, attributes happiness in the Scandinavian and European counties to “democratic socialism (DS).”
I've visited these countries during my last three summers since retiring in 2016 and found that these countries are capitalistic countries, not DS countries, with extremely high taxes in exchange for social programs.
There is a cost for all the “free programs.” Income tax on the first dollar earned is 38 percent. This means that even at minimum wage you pay $38 for every $100 earned. Sales tax is 25% and there is a 25% value added tax on goods and services at all stages of production. The government of Finland collapsed due to its failed healthcare program in March of this year.
Many gainfully employed Missoula residents pay no income taxes. I question if they would be willing to pay a 38% income tax and a 25% sales tax to subsidize social programs? Comparable home prices in Norway run about 59% higher than Missoula prices with property taxes slightly lower per $1,000 of home value.
David L. Anderson,
Missoula