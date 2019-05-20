Leave it to the bright bulbs down at City Hall to come up with the notion that a bond funded by increased taxes on housing will help make housing more “affordable” ("Missoula unveils 'fundamental shift' in affordable housing," Missoulian, May 16).
Then again, maybe once our city fathers and mothers raise taxes high enough, eliminate enough parking spaces, squeeze more and more people into smaller and smaller spaces, and neglect road maintenance sufficiently, no one will want to move here anymore, and housing prices really will drop.
Michael and
Sarah Bennett,
Missoula