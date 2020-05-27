Hileman is voice of new generation

I support Dakota Hileman for Montana House District 96, as his voice represents our Big Sky communities in our great state of Montana. As an honest and dedicated patriot, he is a voice of a new generation, he is representative of the passing of a torch to our future leaders!

As a 1982 graduate from the University of Montana in political science, and a former bureau chief for the Department of Public Health and Human Services, I endorse Hileman for Montana House District 96, and I humbly ask for your support of him in this election.

Four main reasons I endorse Hileman:

1. Hileman supports making our communities greener.

2. Hileman advocates for complete LGBTQ equality.

3. Hileman advocates for a new approach to a community-based universal mental health care system.

4 Hileman is inspiring other young people to run for office.

As a baby boomer, I can support these efforts, and I hope you will vote for Dakota Hileman in his pursuit to serve you and his community as the representative in Montana House District 96!

Rick Norine,

Helena

