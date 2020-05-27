Hileman is voice of new generation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I support Dakota Hileman for Montana House District 96, as his voice represents our Big Sky communities in our great state of Montana. As an honest and dedicated patriot, he is a voice of a new generation, he is representative of the passing of a torch to our future leaders!

As a 1982 graduate from the University of Montana in political science, and a former bureau chief for the Department of Public Health and Human Services, I endorse Hileman for Montana House District 96, and I humbly ask for your support of him in this election.

Four main reasons I endorse Hileman:

1. Hileman supports making our communities greener.

2. Hileman advocates for complete LGBTQ equality.

3. Hileman advocates for a new approach to a community-based universal mental health care system.

4 Hileman is inspiring other young people to run for office.

As a baby boomer, I can support these efforts, and I hope you will vote for Dakota Hileman in his pursuit to serve you and his community as the representative in Montana House District 96!

Rick Norine,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0