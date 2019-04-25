Two recent opinion columns prompted me to write ("Next chapter for National Bison Range" and "National Bison Range belongs to all Americans, not CSKT," April 18). I have followed this issue for decades. I am not an Indian but I am an American. I grew up on history lessons.
Phil Barney supports a worthy cause but he is off the track on the bison and Bison Range ownership and operation.
History is plain and explicit that the Indian nations "held" (owned) all of the United States, coast to coast, before there was an America or American citizen with their dollars. The white European and other world peoples came here and took this country from them, then "gave" them "reservations" to live on and "treaties" — some were honored, some weren't. The new owners realized the bison's importance to the tribes, that bison were the main livelihood of the tribes, so they destroyed and wasted all they could in an attempt to control the tribes. There was no "open, competitive bidding" at that time.
I consider the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to have been patient and honest in their requests. They should "own" once again the land and bison that was theirs. The sooner, the better. The plan the CSKT laid out sounds fair.
M.M. Plouzek,
Thompson Falls