History will not be kind to Trump

In response to Donald Bergoust's June 17, letter. Dear Donald, just wanted to thank you for the hilarious post about the POTUS birthday pics. I laughed so hard coffee blew out my nose. Please do enlighten us on your reasons for choosing “leadership and compassion” in describing the Liar In Chief. The possibilities are endless but I’ll bite. When the history is written about Trump’s presidency the two words least associated with this debacle will be “leadership and compassion”.