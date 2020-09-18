History will record him as President Death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law and order, be careful with those words. How one defines the words depends upon ones perspective. A power seeker could freely use enforcement actions to intimidate, harass or jail those out of favor. You may be in favor today, but out of favor tomorrow. The current president uses the law on folks that do not conform to his beliefs.

We have watched first amendment protesters infiltrated by “bad boys” or other agitators that cause disturbances morphing into riots. The president directs his unmarked, masked black robed Federal thugs to beat and arrest folks, escalating violence. Deaths occur and he simply doesn’t care.

New information comes out daily about the president’s mishandling of the coronavirus situation. He knew in early 2020 how deadly the disease is. Lacking empathy, he purposely lied and played the situation down. Hundred of thousands of US citizens needlessly died. He simply doesn’t care.

Even now in September, ignoring the advice of CDC health experts, he flouts social distancing and mask recommendations and encourages rally goers to gather. Some will get sick and die.

The fact is President Death does not care that people die. He is supported by Daines, Gianforte, and Rosendale, making them complicit. It is up to you to protect yourself and your family. Don’t vote Republican.