Hoarders depriving small towns in MT

Most of us know people who live in small town America, Montana.

All of my acquaintances living elsewhere in Montana have phoned me.

They said they’ve seen license plates (Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Billings etc.) parking at their grocery stores — hoarding items. Some of them said the hoarders said they were going home and selling all of the items at a profit. This is the greatest sin, hoarding, so man’s inhumanity to man has grown.

The residents in those towns are unable to buy what they need for their households. On judgment day for hoarders who have been so greedy, they will go upon their death to guess where?

My apologies to those who have been victims of this. Blessings on the generous households in Missoula who are helping, not hindering.

Anna Marie Clouse,

Missoula

