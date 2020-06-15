'Hoax' comment showed ignorance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With all due respect to state Sen. Fred Thomas, his statement that "mask-wearing is a hoax to push government compliance" shows both his paranoia and ignorance.

The "government" (actually health-care professionals) recommendation to wear masks is to provide some measure of protection to the greatest number of people. Are cloth masks perfect? No. Are the better than nothing? Absolutely!

Senator Thomas displays an imperfect grasp of the matter when he says that if someone has tested negative "relatively recently" before a meeting then there is no need for a mask. He neglects to consider that the tests are not 100% accurate nor that someone could acquire the virus just moments after the test.

Masks not only help protect you from getting the virus, they also help someone infected from spreading the virus. Wearing a mask isn't difficult nor an undue burden.

As a government official, whether he acknowledges it or not, his actions set an example for all Montanans.

As for his conspiracy paranoia... Sheesh! The Declaration of Independence states that government's role is the protection of our "life, liberty and pursuit of happiness"

What part of trying to protect our lives does he not understand?