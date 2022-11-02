Hold insurance companies accountable

Every mother wants the absolute best quality of life for their child. Unfortunately, that dream is fleeting for me, as I consistently watch my child be failed by our healthcare systems. Specifically, insurance companies.

My son has severe asthma and eczema, both which require medication to treat. I do whatever it takes to ensure he is taken care of and is receiving the best treatments he can. Unfortunately, insurance companies make this unnecessarily difficult.

Every year we spend at least a month fighting a fight we know all too well with our insurance company. And like clockwork, my son almost always runs out of medication throughout this process. Watching his symptoms increase and watching him ultimately suffer is heartbreaking. Is this the new standard for receiving care?

With this being said, it was disappointing to see insurance companies untouched in the recent reconciliation bill. Now more than ever, we need reform. I hope to see our elected leaders in Washington prioritize holding insurance companies accountable moving forward.

Chrissy Folsom,

Stevensville