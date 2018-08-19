In school we are taught about this awe-inspiring and just American democratic system where the safety and well-being of every human being is top priority. A system “for the people by the people.” That is what made me fall in love with American politics and civics. It is what makes the American dream possible. But do our actions align with this? What are we teaching our kids today?
Our political campaigns are funded by special interests; political ads are centered on character assassinations; and politicians spend more time on social media then on policy. Bullying is being institutionalized. As Americans, we elected a president who goes on prejudicial rants daily. As Montanans, we even elected a congressman who saw violence as the answer to a disagreement. Are these our new values and morals? I hope not.
Democracy only works when people participate. Get out and vote. Write or call your local, state and national representatives. Put them on notice. Tell them that you hold them accountable to their actions and you expect them to represent everyone. Let’s show our children that the American democratic system is alive and well.
Taylor Montgomery,
Missoula