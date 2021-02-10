Hold Trump and Senators accountable

As I sit here and listen to this totally indefensible argument of Trump’s lawyers that the Senate trial is unconstitutional because Trump has left office, I am wondering why we bother to prosecute bank robbers. After all the robber has left the bank so why proceed. Oh, and that guard that was killed during the robbery is already dead, so why bother.
I urge our Senators to honor their oath of office and our Constitution by holding Trump accountable for inciting the attack on our Legislative branch. I intend to hold our Senators accountable for their vote on impeachment.
Jennifer Cady,
Missoula