Holidays turned into killing season

The Killing Season of 2020 is fast approaching. Millions of loving families will gather together at Thanksgiving and Christmas, ignoring the advice of medical experts, gleefully spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus among themselves. Hundreds of thousands will become ill with COVID-19. Thousands will die.
So all you science deniers out there — give grandma a goodbye kiss and party like it’s 1347!
David Welch,
Hamilton
