Holster divisive, dangerous comments

Holster divisive, dangerous comments

{{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Rodney Garcia's claim that the Constitution supports shooting socialists is reckless as well as ignorant, demonizing rhetoric.

To the Montana Republican Party's credit, they have called on Garcia to resign. Apparently, though, their discomfort did not extend to the "inciter-in-chief" whose "rally lingo" possibly emboldened Garcia to utter his comment.

I support laws, initially promoted by socialists throughout our history, accepted today as mainstream, such as minimum wage, 40-hour workweek, child labor laws and safe working conditions.

I also believe in public education, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, unions, a livable wage (if it's not livable, what good is it?), etc.

So, I am unsure whether I am a socialist by Garcia's standards. Perhaps, to be safe, I'll order a bulletproof vest with "b.p." jockey shorts from a capitalist to protect my aging hide.

Let's "holster" such divisive, dangerous silliness. It's time to stop the name-calling.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build a bypass around Reserve
Letters

Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News